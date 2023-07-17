Ed Sheeran has collaborated with yet another A-lister.

Sheeran, who has performed with everyone from Taylor Swift to Camila Cabello, was joined on stage by Eminem when he covered the rapper's hit "Lose Yourself" during Sheeran's concert in Detroit on July 15. Eminem grew up in Warren, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.

In a video shared by Sheeran and Eminem on their respective Instagram pages, the "Bad Habits" singer tells the crowd he wants to play a cover of a song by the iconic rapper. The clip then shifts to Sheeran, with guitar in hand, singing "Lose Yourself."

After a few lines, Eminem then emerges from backstage to join in, and fans expressed their love for the performance on social media.

"iconic !!!" singer Tori Kelly wrote.

"Em & Ed could actually be a good duo. Just sayin," one person commented.

"WHATTTTTTTT," someone else wrote.

"We were at this show and this part honestly made a memory I’ll never forget," another person commented.

The duo wasn't done there, either, as they also performed Eminem's smash "Stan."

"He was going to come on and do one song, and I said you can't come on in Detroit and just do one song," Sheeran told the crowd before they launched into that track. "Do you want another song?"

"Detroit, I missed you," Eminem shouted after they wrapped up their brief set. "Thank you. I appreciate you, Detroit, I love you."