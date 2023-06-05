Watch Ed Sheeran learn how to make a Philly cheesesteak for fans

Ed Sheeran learned the quickest way to get into the hearts of his Philadelphia fans.

The British singer-songwriter shared an Instagram video in which he trained with experts on how to make Philly cheesesteaks. His creation earned a "10 out of 10" from a crowd of locals who are not easy to impress when it comes to the Philadelphia staple.

Sheeran, who will perform live on TODAY in the Citi Concert Series in New York City on June 6, received a crash course in making the Philly delicacy from Joseph and Philip Baldino, the owners of Philip’s Steaks in South Philadelphia.

He learned about “slabs” (the sandwich meat) and the melted cheese sauce known as “wiz.”

Sheeran's journey into the world of cheesesteaks came ahead of him performing on June 3 at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Philly, obviously it's cheesesteak time, and I am going to learn how to make a cheesesteak," Sheeran says in the video.

Sheeran appeared to pass the test with flying colors.

"It's perfect," a woman says after Sheeran handed her a piping hot sandwich through the window.

"This is beyond unbelievable," Joseph Baldino says in the video. "And I've got to tell you, I think Ed might've just done a little bit better than my brother Philip for the first time making a cheesesteak."

Sheeran may still have a few minor kinks to work out.

"I'm not taking any money, though," he joked. "I'm a bad server."

Several other customers gave Sheeran's cheesesteak a "10 out of 10." One hinted at the cheesesteak's legendary reputation as a late-night feast after an evening on the town.

"First cheesesteak before 4 in the morning," he said.

Philadelphia is the latest leg on Sheeran's "Mathematics Tour" and came a month after a jury ruled unanimously in his favor in a copyright trial involving Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On." The New York jury found his hit song "Thinking Out Loud" did not copy part of the Marvin Gaye classic.