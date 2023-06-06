HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED WHEN ED SHEERAN TOOK OVER THE TODAY PLAZA – AND OUR POLAROID CAMERA

It was a moment. And I was far (far!) from the only one feeling the connection that morning with the English singer-songwriter.



For most Citi Concert performers, the live concert is preceded by sound check and then a rare period of downtime — or, if you’re Sheeran, it’s an opportunity to effortlessly mingle with the crowd that had been gathering well before 6 a.m. As he stops for autographs, he meets a man with a tattoo of “Life Goes On,” after his song of the same name. When Hoda Kotb points out the tattoo to him, Sheeran says, “I saw that,” as if he and that fan went way back. Later, Sheeran speaks to a couple weighing which song of his they would use at their upcoming wedding, and strums along as a fan — also named Ed (Castillo) — is invited by Hoda to belt out “Perfect.”

Simply put, Sheeran is happy to play along. After I handed a Polaroid camera to a staffer for Sheeran to take a photo of himself, she returns with a smile on her face. “You’re going to love this,” she says. The photo develops to show a close-up, goofy selfie of Sheeran simply enjoying the moment — not Instagram-ready, but Polaroid perfect.

“You’re an amazing person!” a fan shouts from the crowd. Sheeran blushes and smiles sheepishly back.



And to fans, he really is. Their devotion to the dad-of-two is made evident in the hours they traveled to get to New York City, the time they woke up to get to the plaza, the concerts attended and the songs memorized, the lyrics memorialized on shirts and on skin, the outfits worn.



“I would’ve camped out for Ed,” Liv Rocklin, 23, tells me. Instead, she just had to wake up before sunrise.