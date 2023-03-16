Dolly Parton says goddaughter Miley Cyrus cried while rehearsing their NYE special

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special was undoubtedly fun to watch. Behind the scenes, though, Parton said the vibe on set was often emotional.

The country legend, 77, teamed up with her goddaughter to host “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party" on NBC. They ended the night with a duet of two of their biggest hits: Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” and Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”

In a new interview with Insider, Parton explained why it was "an emotional time" for the 30-year-old, who recently released a new album.

“Even when we were rehearsing, Miley was crying,” Parton said.

"Wrecking Ball" has become a breakup anthem since its 2013 release and Cyrus' fans have often wondered if the hit is about her 2013 breakup with Liam Hemsworth. The couple eventually reunited and got married in 2018 but announced their separation the following year after eight months of marriage.

During the duet, Parton said she felt like their performance "seemed to just soar" with both of their voices combining.

“The fact that we were singing so well together stirred up our emotions very much,” she said. “Then we went into ‘I Will Always Love You’ and she would just have these tears coming down and it was so emotional.”

Each of the singers was devoted to making the duet the best it could be — and Parton said that's why the end result was so powerful.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why the song sounded so good,” she said. “We both put our heart and soul into it, and both felt what we were singing — and singing about.”

Parton has a tight bond with her goddaughter and she told Insider that she'd be honored if Cyrus played her in a biopic.

“I think Miley would be great,” she said. “She’s tall, but you can’t really tell that in a movie.”

Parton did have one recommendation for Cyrus, were she to take on the part.

“She’d have to put on some weight, and get some bigger boobs,” she joked.

Cyrus said she doesn't think about the biopic much — because she already knows she has the part. “Me and Dolly have never really spoken, honestly, about me playing Dolly because I feel like I’m already doing it,” she told E! News.

The singer jokingly addressed how she would mimic Parton's physical features.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do to me. I’m sucked, I’m tucked and plucked, just like she taught me,” she said.