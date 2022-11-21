IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton tease 'legendary' New Year's Eve special — watch their promo

We believe them!

Dolly Parton announces star-studded lineup for Christmas special

/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

This New Year's Eve is going to be "legendary" — for two reasons!

First, because Miley Cyrus is returning to ring in the new year with "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" on NBC. And second, because this time Dolly Parton is going to join her!

"'Miley's New Year's Eve Party" is about getting glamorous and dressing your best," Cyrus, 29, said in a promotional video on Instagram.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton - Season 1
Miley Cyrus (l.) and Dolly Parton will ring 2023 in right on "Miley's New Year's Eve Party."Vijat Mohindra / NBC

"Well, we do that every day, don't we, Miley?" says Parton, 76, seated next to her.

"You taught me well," says Cyrus, who is Parton's goddaughter.

The caption for the video gives all the important details about the show, reading, "NEW YEAR, NEW CO-HOST ! 🍾 Tune in to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 12/31 at 10:30pm ET on @NBC and @PeacockTV to watch us rock out the show."

"The inaugural 'Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party' was an unqualified success, and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun," Jen Neal, EVP of entertainment live events, specials and E! News at NBC Universal, said in a statement. "We can't wait to get the party started."

Cyrus' first New Year's Eve party on NBC aired at the end of 2021 (and the start of 2022) with co-host Pete Davidson, and was a big hit, according to the news release.

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Parton and Cyrus performing together at the 2019 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Parton has been keeping busy ahead of the holiday season, including filming "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" with "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon.

But as heartwarming as that show might be, we expect her pairing with Cyrus to have just a little bit more glam and glitz. "It's going to be legendary," says Parton in the promo video.

"She would know," adds Cyrus.

