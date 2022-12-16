Miley Cyrus knows she could play godmother Dolly Parton in a biopic: ‘I feel like I’m already doing it’

Would Miley Cyrus play her godmother Dolly Parton in a biopic? It's not really something the "Party in the U.S.A." singer says she thought about before.

“Me and Dolly have never really spoken, honestly, about me playing Dolly because I feel like I’m already doing it," she told E! News on Dec. 15.

When asked about how she would embody Parton's iconic features, Cyrus joked, “I don’t know what they’re going to do to me. I’m sucked, I’m tucked and plucked, just like she taught me.”

Miley Cyrus and godmother Dolly Parton are sharing two holiday celebration specials. Vijat Mohindra / NBC

This Christmas, Cyrus and her godmother will be teaming up to spread some holiday cheer alongside a host of other actors and singers in Parton's upcoming special, “Dolly Parton’s Magic Christmas."

“It’s the story of the behind the scenes of the making of a network special,” Parton says in a teaser video that gives a first look. “It’s like a show within a show, a movie within a movie. It’s like really showing what can go wrong and will go wrong. There’s so much drama, so much craziness.”

In the clip, Parton notes that the special was filmed in Dollywood, her amusement park in her home state of Tennessee, because "we've got the best singers, we've got the best bands, we've got the best dancers." She also shares a preview of a special duet with Cyrus.

“Just getting to be with her, and letting people kind of see our relationship in addition to how well our voices blend,” she said in the video of how much she loves sharing the spotlight with her goddaughter.

The movie musical, will air on NBC on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET, and will also stream on Peacock.

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are teaming up for Parton's upcoming special, "Dolly Parton's Magic Christmas." Katherine Bomboy / NBC via Getty Images

However, this isn't the only holiday special that Cyrus and Parton will be doing together.

Parton will also team up with her goddaughter for “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on NBC this year.

“It’s going to be legendary,” Parton says in a promo clip for the special.