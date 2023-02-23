Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's relationship timeline, in their own words

Once upon a time, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were a power couple. But after a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, the couple ultimately announced their separation in 2019, eight months after getting married (and years after meeting).

Three years after they called it quits, Cyrus seemed to refer to the decade-long relationship in the single “Flowers,” released on Hemsworth's birthday, Jan. 13.

In the song, Cyrus talks about loving herself better than her ex. She sings, "I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

The couple was together, on and off, for about 10 years, since Cyrus was 16. Today, Hemsworth is dating model Gabriella Brooks.

Read on for a full timeline of Cyrus and Hemsworth's relationship, in their own words.

2009: Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of 'The Last Song'

Cyrus and Hemsworth first fell in love when they were making their romance "The Last Song." At the time, Cyrus was 17 and Hemsworth was 19.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in "The Last Song." Hulu

In a February 2012 interview with Details magazine, Hemsworth opened up about their romance.

According to E! News, he said, “She makes me really happy. When you start, you want to be professional, but when you’re filming those scenes with someone and pretending to love them, you’re not human if you don’t feel something.”

The next year, they made their red carpet debut at the 18th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar party.

Liam Hemsworth and singer Miley Cyrus made their debut at the 18th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar party in 2018. Lester Cohen / WireImage

2010: Cyrus says Hemsworth makes her 'so happy' amid breakup rumors

"The Climb" singer shut down breakup rumors by writing on her website that she and Hemsworth were “so happy" together, according to People.

“I’m not really a big lovey person. I’m not, like, mushy. (But) Liam was the first person that made me want to be in a real relationship,” she wrote.

Speaking to Teen Vogue the same year, she described what she had in common with Hemsworth. “I think we’re both deeper than normal people — what they think and how they feel,” she said.

2012: Hemsworth and Cyrus get engaged ... for the first time

In June 2012, Hemsworth, 22, proposed to Cyrus, 19, with a 3.5 carat diamond ring, per People.

At the time, Cyrus told that she was "so happy" to be engaged to the "Hunger Games" actor. She was looking "forward to a life of happiness" with him.

2013: The couple splits up

In March 2013, rumors started to spread that Cyrus and Hemsworth had broken up when the "Wrecking Ball" singer was spotted in L.A. not wearing her engagement ring.

She dispelled those rumors in a single tweet.

Cyrus wrote, "I am so sick of La (sic). And sick of the lies that come with it. I didn’t call off my wedding. Taking a break from social media. #draining."

Months later, in December 2013, Cyrus appeared on Barbara Walters’ special, “10 Most Fascinating People of 2013," and confirmed her breakup.

The "Hannah Montana" star said, “I was so scared of ever being alone. And I think conquering that fear this year was actually bigger than any other transition that I had this entire year.”

Cyrus, since getting engaged, said she had both grown up and gotten older.

“I don’t think I realized what 19 truly is, and I got engaged at 19, and I definitely wouldn’t change being engaged. It was so fun wearing a fat rock (diamond ring) for a few years. But now, I just feel like I can actually be happy,” Cyrus said.

2015: Hemsworth opens up about their breakup

In a November 2015 interview with Mens Journal, Hemsworth talked about his split with Cyrus.

"You fall in love with who you fall in love with; you can never choose. I guess some people just come with a little more baggage," he said. "I mean, look — we were together five years, so I don’t think those feelings will ever change. And that’s good because that proves to me that it was real."

Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth in 2013. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

"It wasn’t just a fling," he continued. "It really was an important part of my life and always will be. She’s a free spirit. I think she’ll always surprise people with what she does, but she’s not a malicious person in any way. She’s a young girl who wants to do what she wants to do."

2016: Hemsworth and Cyrus reunite

The couple reconciled in 2016, and were spotted at a music festival on New Year's Eve, per People.

On Instagram, Liam Hemsworth's brother Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, also posted a photo of herself hanging out with Cyrus. She captioned it, “I love people I can be crazy with!!”

Hemsworth spoke about their decision to get back together. “Of course it was hard, man,” he told GQ Australia of their split. “But at the time we were going in different directions, and it’s just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time — we both needed that.”

2016: Cyrus and Hemsworth get engaged

Cyrus confirmed her engagement on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," pointing to the piece of jewelry she'd been wearing on her ring finger.

She said the gold ring didn't quite fit in with the rest of her wardrobe.

“This is really weird, because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy … they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up. So sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune. And (Hemsworth’s) kind of like, What’s going on?' I am like, 'This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me,'" she said.

2018: Cyrus and Hemsworth get married

In December 2018, Cyrus surprised her fans by confirming she and Hemsworth got married, sharing photos from their wedding on Instagram.

“10 years later,” she captioned the pics.

In a February 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Cyrus spoke about how marriage changed her — and losing their Malibu home in a California wildfire.

“I would say that losing the house changed us much more than getting married changed us,” she said. “When you experience what we experienced together with someone, it is like glue. You’re the only two people in the world who can understand.

"What Liam and I went through together changed us. I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say?" she added. "But the timing felt right and I go with my heart. No one is promised the next day, or the next, so I try to be 'in the now' as much as possible."

June 2019: Hemsworth and Cyrus celebrate their 10-year anniversary

The couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary in 2019.

For the occasion, Cyrus shared a photo of an old article that said that she and her Hemsworth were breaking up with the caption, "Happy 10 year anniversary my love. Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about is one of them. You're truly."

August 2019: Hemsworth and Cyrus separate

In August 2019, Cyrus' rep told TODAY that the actors "agreed to separate."

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart," the rep said in a statement. "Please respect their process and privacy.”

A few days later, Hemsworth confirmed the news himself when he shared a picture of a sunset on Instagram.

He wrote, "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus (Photo by John Salangsang/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) John Salangsang / Penske Media via Getty Images

Cyrus shut down speculation that the relationship ended because she had been unfaithful.

She tweeted, "I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100 percent of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide."

After admitting to a few wrongdoings in her past, such as losing a massive Walmart deal for "ripping a bong," Cyrus said that she has "grown up" and infidelity was not the reason for her divorce.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," she said. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

2020: Cyrus opens up about her divorce

One year after she split from Hemsworth, Cyrus opened up about their divorce during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast in September 2020.

“What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s OK, I can accept that,” she said. “I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories.”

Shortly after Cyrus and Hemsworth broke up, she was linked to “The Hills” star Kaitlynn Carter. She referred to the relationship on the show.

“It’s just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there’s no gap of time that they didn’t see that could possibly be what led to this,” she said on the podcast. “Like it’s not ‘One day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend in Italy, what the f---?’. Well, there was a lot of time in between that that you didn’t see.”

2023: The lyrics of Cyrus' song 'Flowers' seem to reference Hemsworth

On Hemsworth's birthday, on Jan. 13, 2023, Cyrus released her new single “Flowers."

The lyrics seem to reference her marriage. In the first verse of the song, Cyrus seems to refer to the moment when they lost their home in a California wildfire by singing, "We were good, we were gold / Kinda dream that can’t be sold / We were right ‘til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn."

Cyrus, in 2020, told Rolling Stone the fire played a role in their breakup: “(It) did what I couldn’t do myself."

“It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose. And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself," she said.

Then, in the chorus, she talked about loving herself better than her ex, and said, “I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”