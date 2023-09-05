Beyoncé was serenaded on her birthday by none other than Diana Ross during her "Renaissance Tour."

The "Renaissance" singer turned 42 on Sept. 4, which is also when she had her third and final concert in Inglewood, California.

Ross, the former lead singer of The Supremes, guided the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to the mother of three, a clip posted to X shows, and the two held hands for the duration of the song.

The "Crazy in Love" singer, who made history earlier this year when she became the artist with the most Grammys of all time, thanked Ross when the ballad ended.

"Thank you so much," Beyoncé beamed. "You are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross."

The crowd roared.

Beyoncé and Diana Ross onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, CA. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

The three concerts in Inglewood, California, were star-studded events: Ross' daughter Tracee Ellis Ross, Quinta Brunson, Gabrielle Union-Wade and her husband Dwyane Wade, Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike, Issa Rae, Pedro Pascal, Kris Jenner, Offset, Sofia Vergara, Brie Larson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and others were all in attendance.

The majority of attendees wore silver, per Beyoncé's request.

"Virgo season is upon us," she posted on her website at the end of August. "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!

"We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome. See you there."

Beyoncé's tour kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden and the last show is Oct. 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The "Renaissance Tour" has been celebrated as one of the most influential tours of modern music. Beyoncé first announced and promoted the tour in a February Instagram post and she has not done any interviews. Back in May, Forbes reported the tour could make up to $2.4 billion in revenue from ticket sales alone.