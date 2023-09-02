Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour is bringing out Hollywood's hottest stars. Here’s who was spotted at night 1 in LA

Beyoncé brought her Renaissance Tour to Los Angeles with plenty of celebrities in attendance at night one.

On the first of three nights, the “Crazy In Love” singer had concert-goers donning head-to-toe chrome ensembles per the performer’s request on her official website, which asked fans to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” from Aug. 23 through Sept. 22 as her birthday wish and to mark Virgo season.

Among the array of celebrities in attendance was Pedro Pascal, who was spotted having a great time in Club Renaissance and caught on camera clapping along to the music by Sarah Paulson in an Instagram video.

While Beyoncé will also perform at the stadium Sept. 2 and Sept. 4, here’s who we know attended the first night of Beyoncé’s LA leg of the Renaissance Tour.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ellis Ross followed Beyoncé’s wardrobe request to a T for night one of her LA stops, donning a silver sequin halter minidress. She modeled her outfit in a series of photos on Instagram, showing the dress in action as she danced in several of the frames. In the caption, she cited the singer’s birthday wish, writing, “she said wear silver.”

In another video on Instagram, Ellis Ross shared a moment from Beyoncé’s song “Energy” in which the crowd is challenged to remain quiet after she sings the lines, “Look around, everybody on mute.” Ellis Ross excelled at the challenge, writing, “I muted y’all!”

However, not everyone in the crowd followed the challenge, with many from the crowd screaming and cheering for the singer. Issa Rae, who was also in attendance, shared her disappointment with the crowd, writing in the comments, “We gotta do better night 2. I’m disgusted.”

Kelly Rowland

Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child group-mate Kelly Rowland got the chrome memo for the Renaissance Tour. She showed off a series of photos on Instagram Sept. 1, posing in a pair of metallic silver pants, a corset and an off-the-shoulder puffer jacket. She simply captioned the post the hashtag “#renaissance.”

In another Instagram post, she showed off the process of getting ready, including hair and makeup, which resulted in a smokey silver look.

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Gabrielle Union-Wade stunned at the Renaissance Tour in a silver mesh maxi dress, donning a silver bikini underneath. She showed off her look on Instagram, posting several videos and photos modeling for her followers. In the caption, she wrote, “This is a reminder, in case you needed it.”

Gabrielle Union-Wade gives a sultry look to the camera, sporting a stunning mesh dress at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour. @gabunion on Instagram

Dwyane Wade

While Dwyane Wade didn’t follow Beyoncé’s dress code for the evening, donning an orange baseball hat and matching shorts along with a white sweatshirt, he did share videos from the concert on his Instagram story, including another vantage point of her performance of “Energy.”

He also shared a story of the crowd signing “Love On Top,” writing on the story, “Queen (bee emoji) Night 1.”

Dwyane Wade shares a moment from night one of Beyoncé's LA performances. @dwyanewade on Instagram

Issa Rae

The “Barbie” star rocked a metallic two-piece set, wearing a silver crop top and matching mini skirt along with a pair of coordinating heels. She modeled the look on her Instagram, shimmying for the camera to show off the metallic ensemble. In the caption, she wrote, “Yoncé Chrome” alongside the disco ball emoji.

Rae appears to have plans to see the show again, sharing her group’s coordinating silver outfits on her Instagram story. On the photo, she wrote, “Night 1 of 2.”

Issa Rae attends night one of Beyoncé’s LA performances on her Renaissance Tour. @issarae on Instagram

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer made the Renaissance Tour a family affair! In an Instagram post, Keke reflected on her night at the concert, writing, “I had so much fun with my family at Beyoncé’s concert. She’s truly an icon and the performer of a millennium!! We left inspired and elated.”

The “Nope” star showed off her ensemble in another post, posing in her black leather strapless minidress paired with a bedazzled denim jacket. She followed Beyoncé’s dress code by donning a silver choker, silver nails and silver streaks in her hair, describing herself as a “Renaissance Woman” in the caption.

Kris Jenner

Though Kris Jenner didn’t share any posts of her own from the Renaissance Tour, she was spotted in the back of a video shared on Offset’s Instagram story. In the clip, Offset, Jenner and several other concert goers were following the moves to the “Electric Slide.”

Offset and Kris Jenner are seen doing the "Electric Slide" on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour. @offsetyrn on Instagram

Sofia Vergara

The “Modern Family” star attended the Renaissance Tour with a group, which included her niece, Claudia Vergara, and Claudia Soare, also known as Norvina, and stylist Charlene Roxborough-Konsker.

She shared a series of posts on Instagram capturing moments from the spectacular evening, including a video of the actor dancing along to the song “Cuff It” and another video showing off her moves while she had a snack.

On her Instagram story, Vergara shared a photo with Norvina from their seats, each posing with one arm in the air as they showed off their ensembles.

Sofia Vergara and Norvina are looking breathtaking at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour! @sofiavergara on Instagram

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Vergara wasn’t the only “Modern Family” star in the house at SoFi Stadium Friday night. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, were in the crowd at the Renaissance Tour. The actor shared a selfie of the couple on Instagram, along with a video of Beyoncé performing “Formation.”

“@beyonce with my bey bey,” he wrote in the caption.

Brie Larson

Captain Marvel herself had a blast at SoFi Stadium, wearing a disco cowboy hat to the concert, reminiscent of the hat Beyoncé wore in her tour announcement.

Brie Larson sports her silver in honor of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour. @brielarson on Instagram

Brie Larson shared her excitement for the evening in another post, snapping a picture of Beyoncé on stage alongside the message, “@sofi you made my dreams come true.”

Brie Larson captures a moment of Beyoncé performing in LA. @brielarson on Instagram

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba's Instagram post was full of special moments from the Renaissance Tour. She shared a series of snaps and videos on Instagram from the evening, starting her post off with a selfie posing with her friend, Kelly Sawyer, the co-CEO of Baby2Baby, both wearing matching beaded cowboy hats.

Though Alba's videos had no sound, she captured multiple moments of Beyoncé’s performance and her stunning ensembles, including her shimmering silver bodysuit paired with a floor length pink fur coat.