Billie Eilish has a new album, ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft,’ coming soon. What to know

Billie Eilish fans, get excited.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer announced April 8 she will be releasing her third album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” due out May 17.

“‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT,’ MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH,” Eilish wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her underwater with a white door above her. “So crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd. Not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once.”

She also mentioned her brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas, who co-wrote the album and produced it.

“Finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it,” she wrote. “Love you love you love you.”

A press release for the album promises Eilish's fans will be blown away.

“Her most daring body of work to date, ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ is a diverse yet cohesive collection of songs, ideally listened to in its entirety from beginning to end,” it said.

“The album does exactly as the title suggests: hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically while bending genres and defying trends along the way. ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ journeys through a vast and expansive audio landscape, immersing listeners into a full spectrum of emotions. It’s what the multiple Grammy and Academy Award winner does best, continuing to affirm Billie Eilish as the most exciting songwriter of her time.”

Read on for what we know about the album so far.

When is the release date for 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'?

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” will get a global release on May 17.

Is there a track list available for 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'?

A track list was not provided in the announcement for “Hit Me Hard and Soft.”

How can I buy 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'?

Fans can pre-order through a wide range of platforms. You can see the options on Eilish’s website.

The album will also be environmentally sensitive.

"'Hit Me Hard and Soft' will be available on all digital platforms, and in a continued effort to minimize waste and combat climate change; across all physical formats in limited variants on the same day, with the same track-listing and using 100% recyclable materials," the press release says.

What other albums has Eilish released?

Eilish burst on the scene with her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Released in 2019, it won three Grammys, including album of the year, best pop vocal album and best new artist. That album also featured the massive hit “Bad Guy,” which won Grammys for record of the year and song of the year.

Eilish avoided a sophomore slump with her second album, 2021’s “Happier Than Ever.” That album helped her earn seven Grammy nominations.

Hey, hasn’t Eilish won some Oscars, too?

Yes, indeed. In 2022, her song “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name won best original song at the Academy Awards. Earlier this year, she won the same award for her hit “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.” That track also won Grammys for song of the year and best song written for visual media.