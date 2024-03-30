Beyoncé is giving fellow country stars their flowers, literally.

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer released her highly anticipated country album “Cowboy Carter” on March 29th. Amid the release, she sent bouquets and touching notes to fellow Black female country artists to shine a light on their work in the genre.

Beyoncé sent one bouquet to Mickey Guyton, who became the first Black solo female artist to be nominated for a Grammy in the country music category.

Guyton, who has been outspoken about her experience as a Black woman in the genre, shared a photo posing with the bouquet on Instagram, as well as a snap of the note enclosed with the flowers.

“Thank you for opening doors for me, queen,” the note read. “Keep shining. Love and respect, Beyoncé.”

Beyoncé pens a sweet message to Mickey Guyton. @mickeyguyton / Instagram

In the caption, Guyton reflected on the moment, writing, “With opportunity comes possibility. The possibilities are endless with you @beyonce.”

“God gave me an assignment and I followed,” she added. “May the doors continue to stay wide open.”

Beyoncé also sent flowers to “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star K. Michelle, who collaborated with Justin Champagne on the song “Country Love Song” for her official country debut in 2023.

K. Michelle shared a photo of the note Beyoncé sent along with the flowers, as well as snaps of the bouquet itself.

“You’re killing it! I love what you’ve been doing and I know it’s not easy to enter a new space,” the note from the singer read. “Sending you positivity and respect. I hope to meet you one day. Love, Beyoncé.”

In the caption, K. Michelle described the gesture as “one of the nicest things EVER,” adding that she was “in tears.”

“Thank you for giving me my flowers, they are so beautiful,” she added. “I’m so nervous about FINALLY getting to put out my first country album, and this just fueled the fire. I’m so motivated. Congratulations on another ICONIC ALBUM AND ERA. Look forward to seeing you soon.”

K. Michelle concluded her caption with a nod to Beyoncé, adding, “Do your thing Cowboy Carter @beyonce YOU ROCK. So much love and support 4u.”

“Cowboy Carter” has its fair share of features across its 27 tracks, including country legends Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson as well as Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

The album also features several Black country stars, including country music pioneer Linda Martell as well as Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts on the track “Blackbiird,” Willie Jones on the song “Just for Fun,” and Shaboozey on the tracks “Spaghettii” and “Sweet Honey Buckin.”

“Cowboy Carter” was five years in the making, according to a press release, and it's speculated that it was inspired in part by the singer's experience at the 2016 Country Music Awards.

At the CMAs, Beyoncé performed her song “Daddy Lessons” with The Chicks in what became a controversial moment. The performance was met with mixed reactions, including booing from attendees in the crowd and online vitriol and racist reactions, while others praised the moment.

In an Instagram post ahead of the release of "Cowboy Carter," Bey wrote in part, “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t.”

“But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive,” she wrote, later adding, “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me.”

Beyoncé added, “act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”