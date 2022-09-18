Beyoncé sends ‘original Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph sweet gift to celebrate Emmy win

Sheryl Lee Ralph got a special delivery celebrating her Emmy win from none other than Beyoncé!

Ralph, 65, who made history as the second Black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role on ABC's "Abbott Elementary," posted a video on Instagram of the moment she received flowers from Queen Bey herself.

In the clip, Ralph opens a card that accompanies a stunning arrangement of white and yellow flowers that reads, "To the original Dreamgirl, Sending you a beautiful congratulations. All my Love, Beyoncé".

Ralph won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Deena Jones in the Broadway musical "Dreamgirls" in 1981 and Beyoncé starred in the movie version of the show in 2006, playing the same role.

After reading the card, Ralph throws up her hands and appears to be speechless as she takes in the surprise of the thoughtful gesture.

"So beautiful," she finally manages to say, gently touching the flowers. "Oh Beyoncé, wonderful. I don't have a voice, but it's wonderful," she says, gesturing to her throat.

In the caption of her post, Ralph quoted lyrics from "Dreamgirls": "Every one has their own special dream and all your dreams can come true. Just look in the mirror and love what’s in front of you."

She ended her post, which was accompanied by music from "Dreamgirls," with a thank you and words of advice to her fans. "Thank you @beyonce don’t forget to dream girls!"

Ralph stunned viewers and audience members at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12 when she broke into song during her acceptance speech. After taking to the stage to accept the award from presenters Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler, Ralph sang a meaningful verse from Diane Reeves’ 1993 song "Endangered Species" that spurred some audience members to give her a standing ovation.

In July, Ralph's son Etienne Maurice publicly celebrated his mom's Emmy nomination, praising her nearly 50 year career in show business and the recognition that many said was long overdue.

Following Ralph's win, Jackée Harry, the first Black woman to win an Emmy for supporting actress in a comedy tweeted her congratulations.

"Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience,” Harry wrote in her tweet. “For 35 years I’ve been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses in a Comedy Series. But that all changes tonight… and it’s come full circle!”

