It's official: Beyoncé's first country album, "Cowboy Carter," is now available.

On March 29th, Beyoncé dropped her eighth studio album and fans can't get enough of it.

"She said this ain’t a country album it’s a Beyoncé album and she indeed did not disappoint," one person shared of "Cowboy Carter" on X.

Another said, "Beyoncé really made me like country music. She’s really TOO powerful."

A third wrote, "I just finished #COWBOYCARTER and all I can say is, 'thank you Beyoncè'. She gave us country, pop, rock, gospel, trap, opera, ballroom all while including country legends and Black country artists who deserve flowers and a larger platform. 10’s across the board."

With her new album, which landed on the music charts of nine different genres, Beyoncé became the first Black artist to reach No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and on the Hot 100 chart with a country song, according to a press release.

Some established artists featured on Beyoncé's album were Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Post Malone. Meanwhile, some rising artists included Shaboozey, Tanner Adell and Willie Jones.

As for which songs fans liked the most, some said they adored listening to "Tyrant," "Ya Ya" and Beyoncé's cover of "Blackbird" by The Beatles that she titled "Blackbiird."

"Me digging up the beatles so they can listen to beyoncé’s cover of blackbird," one person shared on X while sharing a gif of a woman digging up some dirt.

Another wrote, "That BLACKBIRD cover has just washed away each and every one of my worries. Thank you."

As for "Tyrant," one fan shared a video of a Black woman line dancing and wrote, "Me in the club when TYRANT by Beyoncé comes on."

Still, another said they adored "Ya Ya" and posted a video of Tina Turner dancing on stage.

"Beyoncé you better perform YA YA just like this!!!!" they wrote.

"Ya Ya" also appears to be one of Tina Knowles' favorite songs off the album. On Instagram, Beyoncé's mom posted a video of her daughter meeting with some of her fans, and in the caption, she shared what she's been listening to.

"@Beyonce in Japan today! I’m about to get the record . So excited I wanto be able to listen to Protector , YAYA , Jolene , with out having to ask 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️," Knowles said.

On "Cowboy Carter," Beyoncé also covers Parton's hit song "Jolene."

"I’m very excited about that,” Parton told Knox News when she was asked about the album. “I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”