Ariana Grande slams people sending ‘hateful messages’ after her latest album release

Fans of Ariana Grande were swift to speculate on the inspiration behind her latest album, "Eternal Sunshine." Now, the singer is calling out people who've sent "hateful messages" to people in her life after listening.

"Anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage," Grande said in a post to her Instagram story March 9.

The "We Can't Be Friends" singer added that sending hate "is also entirely misrepresenting the intention behind the music."

"I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me," she wrote.

Ariana Grande shares a message for listeners. Instagram

"Eternal Sunshine" dropped March 8, marking her first album in more than three years. She released her sixth album, "Positions," in 2020.

It also marks Grande's first album since her and Dalton Gomez's marriage and divorce. After confirming their relationship in a 2020 music video, they got married in May 2021. They announced their split in July 2023, and at the same time, Grande confirmed that she had "recently" started dating her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater.

After the tumultuous changes in her love life, fans expected "Eternal Sunshine" to tell Grande's story behind the headlines. The album's single, "Yes, And?," set a confident tone about ignoring external opinions with lyrics like, "Now I’m so done with caring what you think / No I won’t hide underneath your own projections or change my most authentic life."

Tracks like "Bye," "We Can't Be Friends" and "I Wish I Hated You" seem to chronicle a breakup, but like her Instagram statement, Grande avoids names and specifics.

The album was inspired by the 2004 film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," which follows a former couple, played by Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey, after they break up and decide to wipe their memories of each other.

“I think the movie is so beloved because so many people can relate to knowing that something isn’t right, but loving so much and wanting to stay and wanting to figure it out and that cycle that can happen in the film," Grande said during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. "I think it kind of fell into place that these songs had little tidbits of that theme."

Grande acknowledged in her message that the album captures "a lot of painful moments" — but it's more than that, she said.

"It also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely," she concluded.

She followed that strong statement up with another message for her followers: "Thank you! I love you!!!!!!!"