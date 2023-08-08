Watch Stephen Curry jump onstage mid-concert to sing with popular rock band

Stephen Curry is a rock star on and off the court.

The four-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP swapped the basketball for some vocal harmonies when he performed onstage with alt-rock band Paramore during the band’s recent concert at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

“When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage Paramore’s surprise guest is none other than @StephenCurry30,” the Chase Center tweeted Aug. 8.

In the clip, a fired up Curry, dressed entirely in black with a baseball cap worn backward, sings a few lines from one of the group’s biggest hits, “Misery Business,” after lead singer Hayley Williams counts him in.

Fans loved seeing this side of Curry.

“Damn!! Yo livin the life bruh!!” one person wrote.

“That’s awesome,” another person raved.

“goat !” someone else gushed.

“His life isn’t real! What a guy of so many talents,” another person commented.

With his “many talents,” it’s the latest chapter in the renaissance life that Curry seems to be living.

The NBA’s career 3-point leader, who appears in the Apple TV+ documentary “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” also made a hole-in-one last month at the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament that he won — proving, before he even had the chance to perform with Paramore, that there’s nothing he cannot do.

However, there are limits, of course.

He and his wife, Ayesha, threw out dueling first pitches at an Oakland A’s game last year and let’s just say his better half got the better of him when it came to making a good pitch.