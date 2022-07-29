Ayesha Curry smokes husband Steph Curry with her first pitch at MLB game

Steph Curry may be one of the most lethal shooters in NBA history, but it looks like he may only be second best in his house on the diamond.

The Golden State Warriors guard and his wife, Ayesha Curry, threw out dueling first pitches before the Oakland A’s hosted the Houston Astros on Wednesday, and let’s just say his pitching didn’t exactly measure up.

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry were all smiles before tossing their respective first pitches. Douglas Stringer / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ayesha Curry’s pitch was an on-target rainbow that went straight and fell short of home plate. Her husband's effort, though? Well, it was juuuust a bit off the mark, with the ball sailing well to the left and forcing the catcher to deftly move to his right to grab it before it got past him.

Steph Curry defended his wife during the NBA Finals in June after a Boston bar mocked her cooking, so perhaps it’s time for her to return the favor, especially after some people on Twitter poked fun at the pitches.

“No different than the As pitchers…..” one person wrote, alluding to the team that owns the worst record in American League.

Just a bit outside! Steph Curry follows up on a pitch after Ayesha Curry delivers her pitch before the game between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics on July 27, 2022, at the Oakland Coliseum. Douglas Stringer / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Steph looking like the Giants bullpen,” another person wrote, teasing the A’s rival across the bay, the San Francisco Giants.

During a later conversation with NBC Sports California’s A’s broadcasters, the 34-year-old NBA champion attempted to explain the thought process behind his pitch, saying his friends had been teasing him "about how bad" his pitch was going to be.

"I wanted to throw some heat," he said. "But then I got up there, I felt the presence on my right side, and I didn't know how I could really do the release and what not. So that's why I went a little to the right."

He also praised the catcher for picking the ball up from the dirt so he didn't "look bad."

And while the pitches may not exactly have scouts salivating, at least one person noted how much of an accomplishment it was just to be on the mound.

“they’re married and just threw a “FIRST PITCH,” one person wrote, along with the hashtag #goals.