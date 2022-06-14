IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steph Curry wears epic shirt in defense of his wife after Boston bar trolled her cooking

The Golden State Warriors' star is raising eyebrows for what he did off the court in his wife Ayesha Curry's honor.
Stephen Curry
Steph Curry wants the world to know that "Ayesha Curry CAN Cook" while speaking to the the media after Game 5of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco.Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images
By Drew Weisholtz

Steph Curry is known for sinking three-pointers, but it’s the way he dunked on Boston fans that has people talking.

The Golden State Warriors star defended his wife when he wore a T-shirt reading “Ayesha Curry CAN cook” at his postgame press conference Monday after his team topped the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry lets his play — and his wardrobe — do the talking for him.Noah Graham / NBAE via Getty Images

The fashion choice came after a bar in Boston put up a sign outside the establishment last week that said, “Ayesha Curry Cant Cook.”

The watering hole also had a sign that said “Duece Tatum > Riley Curry,” alluding to the son of Celtics star Jayson Tatum (whose name is actually spelled Deuce) being better than Curry’s daughter.

When asked by a reporter for the story behind the shirt, Curry didn’t elaborate.

2022 NBA All-Star Game
Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry pose for a photo with the Kia NBA All-Star MVP Kobe Bryant Trophy during the 71st NBA All-Star Game as part of the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 20, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.Chris Marion / NBAE via Getty Images

“You got to ask around the room and ask Twitter,” he said.

Curry and the Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94 to take a 3-2 series lead and push them to within one game of winning the NBA title. Curry, who’s won three championships with the Warriors, along with a pair of MVP awards, scored 16 points in the victory.

