Watch Steph Curry and his dad share an emotional hug after he breaks 3-point record

Stephen Curry's father, Dell Curry, seemed like the proudest father in the world after he witnessed his son break the NBA record for career 3-pointers on Tuesday night.

The Golden State Warriors star hit the record-breaking shot with seven minutes and 33 seconds left in the first period against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

After Curry sunk the shot, the Warriors called a timeout so they could celebrate the achievement.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hugs his father, Dell Curry, after setting the NBA's all-time record for 3-pointers. Mary Altaffer / AP

Curry made his way over to his dad and gave him the basketball that he made the shot with, along with a big hug. Dell Curry, 57, a former NBA player himself, smiled broadly and gave his son an affection slap on the backside.

Curry's history defining-moment backs up his reputation as one of the best shooters in the league. The NBA star has now made 2,974 3-pointers in his career, surpassing Hall of Famer Ray Allen, who set the previous record in 2011 with the Boston Celtics.

What's even better is that Curry's big moment happened at Madison Square Garden, where he scored a whopping 54 points, including 11 3-pointers, in February 2013.

Curry and his father on the court at Madison Square Garden in New York. Al Bello / Getty Images

Curry's moment drew praise from players across the NBA and the sports world, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

"Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!!" James tweeted. "WOW, CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE."

"Steph has definitely changed the game," NBA legend and commentator Shaquille O’Neal said on "NBA on TNT."

Stephen Curry and Dell Curry, who played in the NBA for sixteen years. Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images

“Congratulations to him and his family. I’m anxious to see when he gets to 1300 games, what the number is going to be ... By the time he’s done, his record will not be broken."

Curry's wife, Ayesha, also gave him a sweet shoutout on social media.

"2,974 and counting," the "Full Plate" author wrote on Instagram. "Congrats my baby. I love you so much! You did that. To God be the glory. I’m so proud of ya @stephencurry30."