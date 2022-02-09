J. Lo and Ben Affleck were the epitome of bliss on the red carpet for her new movie

Getting cozy!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck only had eyes for each other as they attended the premiere of Lopez’s new rom-com, “Marry Me.”

The pair may have kept their romance under wraps when they rekindled their relationship last year, but they celebrated their love openly on Tuesday night with plenty of PDA on the red carpet.

The way they look at each other ... Jordan Strauss / AP

“It’s a great date night. We’re super happy,” Lopez told "ET." “What can I tell you? We’re just having a good time.”

In "Marry Me," Lopez plays pop star Kat Valdez, who discovers her fiancé is cheating on her just before her public wedding, and decides to marry a fan from the crowd (Owen Wilson) on the spot.

While Valdez and Lopez are "not exactly the same character," the actor and singer said aspects of her "Marry Me" protagonist were definitely inspired by her own life.

“She’s a recording artist, she has her own businesses, she does branding, she had lived her life in the public eye, had some ups and down in a relationship — anything that I could relate to, I obviously wanted to put that into the film," Lopez told "ET." "So, it was a good, little meta experience for me.”

Lopez and Affleck gazed into each other's eyes on the red carpet. Jordan Strauss / AP

Lopez, 52, sported a white, lacy babydoll dress at the premiere while Affleck, 49, looked dapper in a dark suit and white button-down shirt.

Between Lopez’s white dress and Affleck’s traditional suit, some fans wondered if their “date night” outfits were actually sending a subtle message.

“Is this their wedding day may I ask, the way she’s dressed -:)),” one fan said in a tongue-in-cheek tweet.

Another person tweeted a photo of Lopez embracing Affleck with the title of her movie, “Marry Me,” in huge letters in the background.

“JLo casually dropping hints with this movie, hopefully Ben gets it,” the fan joked.

They're so cute together. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

For now, Lopez and Affleck seem happy just to be together, having only recently gone public with their renewed romance. As fans of “Bennifer” in the early 2000s may remember, they got engaged in 2002 but called it quits in 2004.

Then last year, after Lopez and her former fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, called off their engagement, she and Affleck reconnected — and after months of speculation, they eventually went public with their relationship.

Lopez opened up about wanting to keep the details of their relationship more private this time around. Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images

Although their chemistry seems as strong as ever, they are not picking up right where they left off.

As Lopez recently shared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, she and Affleck are more protective of their privacy this time around, especially in the age of social media.

“I think when Ben and I were younger and we were together, it was something that we were just kind of out there with our relationship,” Lopez said. “I think we’re older now, we have kids, and we have a different sense of responsibility, and we have a lot more experience and we’re just in a different place in our life.

“We’re going to try to keep as much as we can sharing our happiness," she added, "but at the same time keeping it very sacred and close to our own hearts.”