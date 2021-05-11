Matt Damon on possible Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance: 'I hope it's true'

Is this a sequel Matt Damon wants to see?

While appearing on TODAY Tuesday, the Oscar winner weighed in on the rumors his pal Ben Affleck may be back together with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez — chatter which has only intensified after they were spotted together last weekend at a luxury resort in Montana.

"There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that," Damon joked at first when probed by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Damon — who joined the show live from Australia, where his family is residing, to promote his new movie, "Stillwater" — said the idea that the couple is back on again is news to him and that he knew nothing about it until Savannah and Hoda brought it up.

"I just heard you guys," he said. "I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It's the first time I heard about it."

Count Damon in the camp of those who hope Affleck and Lopez do rekindle their romance, though.

"It's a fascinating story. I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome," he said.

Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, were one of the power couples of the 2000s. The pair, who starred together in 2003’s “Gigli” and 2004’s “Jersey Girl,” started dating early in the decade, earning them the nickname “Bennifer.” They got engaged in 2002, postponed their wedding in 2003 and ultimately broke up in 2004.

Despite the high-profile relationship flaming out, Affleck still speaks glowingly of Lopez and raves about her work ethic.

“She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” he told the May 2021 issue of InStyle. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

Affleck also points to tabloid scrutiny he and Lopez faced as a couple.

“People were so f---ing mean about her — sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious s--- was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now, you would literally be fired for saying those things you said,” Affleck said in January on an episode of The Hollywood Reporter's “Awards Chatter” podcast.

After they went their separate ways, Lopez spent 10 years married to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, 13. Earlier this year, she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez announced they had split up.

Affleck, meanwhile, married “Daredevil” co-star Jennifer Garner in 2005 and welcomed three kids, daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. The couple divorced in 2018, although Affleck speaks highly of her, most recently wishing her a happy Mother's Day.