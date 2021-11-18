J.Lo opens up about if she’d get married again: ‘I still believe in happily ever after’

Three marriages and a recently broken off engagement have not turned Jennifer Lopez off to the thought of one day walking down the aisle again.

While promoting her upcoming romantic comedy "Marry Me" with Owen Wilson and Maluma, the 52-year-old actor and pop superstar was asked by Hoda Kotb in an interview that aired on TODAY Thursday if she would ever get married again.

"I don’t know," Lopez said. "Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been, a few times. I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%."

Lopez's character in the new movie pokes a little fun at her real life, as she plays a famous singer who has had multiple marriages.

"If you can’t laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes, I just don’t think about those things," Lopez said. "I feel like I’m a human being like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs, I’ve made mistakes and I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor and as an artist. So yeah it’s OK, everybody’s got that."

When her character finds out onstage that she has been cheated on by her partner, played by Colombian singer Maluma, she sees a man holding a sign in the audience that says "Marry Me." She decides on the spot to take up the total stranger, played by Wilson, on his proposal.

In real life, Lopez was slated to tie the knot for a fourth time after getting engaged to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez in 2019, but the couple announced on TODAY in April that they had broken up.

Lopez was previously married for a year to Ojani Noa, followed by a two-year marriage to Cris Judd and then a 10-year marriage to fellow star singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has two children.

She most recently has been linked to Ben Affleck, who proposed to her in 2002 before they broke off their engagement in 2004.