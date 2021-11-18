IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 must-have kitchen tools for the perfect Thanksgiving dinner

J.Lo opens up about if she’d get married again: ‘I still believe in happily ever after’

Jennifer Lopez, who has had three marriages and two other engagements, says she is still open to one day walking down the aisle again.

Jennifer Lopez hints that she could get married again

Nov. 18, 202103:18
By Scott Stump

Three marriages and a recently broken off engagement have not turned Jennifer Lopez off to the thought of one day walking down the aisle again.

While promoting her upcoming romantic comedy "Marry Me" with Owen Wilson and Maluma, the 52-year-old actor and pop superstar was asked by Hoda Kotb in an interview that aired on TODAY Thursday if she would ever get married again.

"I don’t know," Lopez said. "Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been, a few times. I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%."

Lopez's character in the new movie pokes a little fun at her real life, as she plays a famous singer who has had multiple marriages.

See full trailer for J.Lo’s new movie ‘Marry Me’

Nov. 17, 202103:35

"If you can’t laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes, I just don’t think about those things," Lopez said. "I feel like I’m a human being like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs, I’ve made mistakes and I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor and as an artist. So yeah it’s OK, everybody’s got that."

When her character finds out onstage that she has been cheated on by her partner, played by Colombian singer Maluma, she sees a man holding a sign in the audience that says "Marry Me." She decides on the spot to take up the total stranger, played by Wilson, on his proposal.

In real life, Lopez was slated to tie the knot for a fourth time after getting engaged to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez in 2019, but the couple announced on TODAY in April that they had broken up.

Lopez was previously married for a year to Ojani Noa, followed by a two-year marriage to Cris Judd and then a 10-year marriage to fellow star singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has two children.

She most recently has been linked to Ben Affleck, who proposed to her in 2002 before they broke off their engagement in 2004.

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a New Jersey-based freelancer who has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. He has tackled every assignment from interviewing astronauts on the International Space Station to prison inmates training service dogs for military veterans. 