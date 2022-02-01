Hoda Kotb makes an appearance in J.Lo’s new movie ‘Marry Me’

Hoda Kotb will be showing off her acting chops once again.

On Thursday's episode of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager revealed that her beloved co-host will be making an appearance in Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's upcoming film, "Marry Me."

Jenna spilled the beans when she and Kotb were introducing Michelle Buteau onto their show to talk about her character in "Marry Me" and her book of essays, "Survival of the Thickest," which will soon be adapted into a new Netflix series starring herself.

"Michelle's in the new rom-com, 'Marry Me,'" Jenna said on the morning show. "You know who else is in it? Hoda!"

As Hoda began to laugh, Jenna explained why "Marry Me" might be fun to watch.

"It's about a music star, played by J.Lo, who finds out her fiancé is cheating on her so she decides to marry a random stranger, a teacher played by Owen Wilson," she said.

While talking about the film, Buteau noted how great it was to make "Marry Me." She said the whole thing felt like an "out of body experience."

"You know, when we're in the scene, it's so fun. We're all vibing or improving. We're hitting our marks, doing our thing. I'm like, 'Oh, this is so fun. I'm working with really great people.' And then we sit down and have like a little kiki in between setups, you know, the next set up for the movie. And then I'm realizing, 'Oh, I'm sitting with legends."

Hoda and Jenna chatted about J.Lo's upcoming film "Marry Me" Tuesday. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Buteau noted that her love story with husband Gijs van der Most, whom she married in 2010, was not something out of a storybook. In fact, she said that she followed him to Europe to know if he was truly the right guy for her.

"I brought one of my best guy friends with me to Holland to go, you know, check him out, to let me know am I boy crazy or is he the one?"

"And my friend... I love him so much. He was like, This guy's a great guy. And I'm like, Let's go figure out how to say his name," Buteau hilariously recalled.