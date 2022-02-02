J. Lo responds to speculation she and Ben Affleck re-created famous music video scene

Jennifer Lopez dispelled rumors that she and Ben Affleck deliberately re-enacted a well-known moment from her “Jenny from the Block” music video last summer.

The speculation began when they were photographed together on a yacht in St. Tropez as they celebrated J. Lo’s 52nd birthday last July.

Some fans noticed that they were lounging together in almost the exact same positions as they were in Lopez’s 2002 music video — with Affleck, 49, resting his hand on his girlfriend’s derrière and J. Lo sporting a very similar bikini.

Caissie St. Onge, co-host of the podcast “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best,” shared the compelling now-and-then yacht photos on Instagram last summer.

However, Lopez shot down this fan theory in a recent People cover interview, admitting she finds it “funny.”

“We were just on the boat! There was no re-creation!” she said. “I was lying down. ... It was a trip I like to take for my birthday, but no, we were not intentionally re-creating it. I didn’t know there were paparazzi out in the middle of the ocean either!”

Lopez and Affleck called off their engagement in 2004. Mike Segar / Reuters

Lopez and Affleck began dating in 2002 and were engaged when they called it quits in 2004. Then, last year, some cozy photos of them on vacation made fans wonder if they were an item once more.

The rumors only grew when Affleck was spotted wearing what looked like the same silver watch that Lopez gave him in the “Jenny from the Block” music video.

At last, the couple confirmed it: Bennifer is back.

Affleck and Lopez were all smiles at the premiere of the film "The Tender Bar" in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2021. Aude Guerrucci / Reuters

Lopez spoke openly to People about her rekindled relationship with Affleck, reflecting on how things are different this time around.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” she said. “We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”