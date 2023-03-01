Jamie Lee Curtis jokes Tom Cruise isn't the only one who 'saved' cinema this year

Jamie Lee Curtis corrected the record on who all has "saved" cinema.

In an interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" Feb. 28, she referenced how director Steven Spielberg credited actor Tom Cruise with keeping Hollywood going during the pandemic. Cruise withheld "Top Gun: Maverick" from streaming platforms when the release was delayed two years due to the pandemic.

“You saved Hollywood’s a-- and you might have saved theatrical distribution,” the director said to the Cruise during the Oscar nominees luncheon Feb. 13, according to Variety, which Curtis also attended.

But the "Freaky Friday" actor noted that Cruise did not single-handedly save the industry.

Well, actually she did *not* say it.

""I’m not here to talk about myself at all," she said in the interview. "I am not here to talk about the fact that my movies have made $2.5 billion in box office, and that Tom Cruise isn’t the only one who saved show business. I’m not here to talk about myself."

Curtis then proceeded to "not" talk about “Everything Everywhere All At Once” with Corden.

“I know you guys think I’m here to promote the best movie of 2022, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ which is not just the best movie of 2022, but maybe the best movie of a generation, certainly,” she said. “Of course the best performances.”

What Curtis did want to talk about was Corden himself, who will take his final bow on the "The Late Late Show" April 28.

In the interview, she thanked him for his work as a host and gave him a special gift: a James Corden action figure, matching one of her "Everything Everywhere All At Once" character, Deirdre Beaubeirdre.

"The truth is I'm also unemployed. Now we both have a revenue stream," she said, adding that they could sell the figures.

Tom Cruise and Jamie Lee Curtis at the Oscar nominees luncheon. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live" last week, Cruise was directly asked about Spielberg’s comments.

“Is it true that you saved the movie business?” Kimmel asked Cruise.

“I figured it was wonderful for him to say,” Cruise responded.

Both the “Top Gun: Maverick” actor and the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” actor are nominated at the 2023 Academy Awards. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has 11 nominations total compared to the six earned by "Top Gun." Curtis also recently won a Screen Actor Guilds award for her role.

The film has won more than 50 awards across all award associations, according to IMDb. Notably, Ke Huy Quan became the first Asian male to win a supporting actor Screen Actors Guild award, and Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win a SAG award for lead actor.