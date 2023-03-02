Jamie Lee Curtis' love language is gift giving, her "Everything Everywhere All at Once" co-star Stephanie Hsu says, and Curtis didn't come to the Screen Actors Guild awards without gifts in tow.

Hsu said on the March 1 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Curtis brought the cast gifts so they wouldn't leave the night empty-handed.

"Jamie Lee Curtis is our biggest cheerleader, and her biggest love language is gift giving," Hsu said. "And so right before the category came out, she ran around to the whole cast and gave this little ball to us that's like a little rock, so that no one would leave empty-handed."

But no one from the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" cast would leave without something to hold onto anyway — the comedy film won big at the SAG Awards, including outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Hsu at the SAG Awards. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via YouTube

"In fact, a SAG award is very heavy," Hsu informed Fallon.

Hsu shared in the spotlight along with the rest of the cast, and jumped out of her seat when Curtis won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role.

Curtis hugged and kissed her co-star Michelle Yeoh as she walked up to the stage to accept her award, and thanked Yeoh during her speech.

“Michelle Yeoh, I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you,” she said.

Yeoh went on to win the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, becoming the first Asian woman to win the category.

Ke Huy Quan also became the first Asian man to win the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role.

"This is a really emotional moment for me," Quan said in during his acceptance speech.

"This moment no longer belongs to just me," he continued. "It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change."

After a huge awards haul for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the cast and crew will head to the 2023 Academy Awards on March 12, where the film is nominated for 11 Oscars.