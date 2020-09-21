Miley Cyrus took just took fans on trip back in time with a live cover of a classic rock 'n' roll track — Blondie’s “Heart of Glass.”

Even though the coronavirus epidemic put the kibosh on big concerts months ago, over the weekend iHeartRadio found a way to give music lovers a chance to tune into what they’ve been missing with its Music Festival 2020. That’s where the 27-year-old singer belted out her version of the 1979 hit.

Cyrus, sporting a blond mullet and decked out in a partially sheer bodysuit, channeled her inner Debbie Harry for the event, which aired on CWTV.com.

Want to see how her performance stacks up against the original? Check out the vintage Blondie video.

Cyrus seems to be vying with Kelly Clarkson for the unofficial title of queen of classic covers this year.

In the past few months alone, Cyrus performed The Beatles’ 1965 hit “Help!” for the "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" livestream, sang the Hall & Oates 1982 chart-topper “Maneater” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and even did a rendition of Pink Floyd’s 1975 smash hit “Wish You Were Here" on the at-home edition of "Saturday Night Live."

As for her own music, Cyrus released her first new track of the year last month with the single “Midnight Sky.” It’s set to be featured on her upcoming seventh studio album, "She Is Miley Cyrus." The project was delayed in part due to the COVID-19 outbreak and her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. The couple announced they were splitting in August 2019.

Speaking about the breakup on Joe Rogan’s podcast earlier this month, the singer said: "What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's OK, I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing and just all those stories."