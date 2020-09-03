Miley Cyrus gets candid about her divorce: 'I can't accept the villainizing'

One year after announcing her split from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is speaking out about her very public divorce.

During an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the singer said the experience of splitting from a partner is hard enough without having to confront public opinion at the same time.

"What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's OK, I can accept that," she said. "I can't accept the villainizing and just all those stories."

After meeting on the set of the film "The Last Song" in 2009, Cyrus and Hemsworth entered into an on-again and off-again relationship for three years before getting engaged in 2012. The couple called off the engagement one year later but got back together in 2015 and tied the knot in December of 2018.

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation in August 2019. KYLE GRILLOT / AFP - Getty Images

When the couple announced that they were separating last August, rumors swirled that Cyrus had cheated on the actor, something she swiftly denied. Shortly afterwards, the singer was linked to "The Hills" star Kaitlynn Carter. All the while, the public began to speculate on what caused Cyrus and Hemsworth to divorce.

"It's just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this," Cyrus said during the podcast. "Like it's not 'One day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend in Italy, what the f---?'. Well, there was a lot of time in between that that you didn't see."

Cyrus, who was linked to singer Cody Simpson after her divorce, told Rogan she enjoys doing podcasts because she can set the record straight about what's going on in her life in real time. In contrast, the singer recalled a magazine spread she did shortly after tying the knot and the time it took to hit newsstands.

"When I did Vanity Fair, I flew there like a week after I got married. By the time the damn thing was on the stands, I was divorced, it was old news," she said.

During the podcast, Cyrus also opened up about her road to fame at a young age and revealed that she'd like to write children's books at some point to help portray a realistic view of life for kids.

"I don't like the idea that we teach them that this is sunshine world and everyone walks on a rainbow and everyone's equal. You need to say like, 'That's not. What are you gonna do about it?'"