Kelly Clarkson has gone back to the Motown well.

Clarkson belted out a stirring cover of Marvin Gaye’s classic “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” for the latest installment of her popular “Kellyoke” segment on her self-titled talk show.

With her band set up in a studio, Clarkson beamed in remotely, putting her own bluesy spin on the timeless 1968 hit, the first of Gaye’s songs to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Clarkson has a history with Gaye’s music, performing one of his duets with Tammi Terrell, "You're All I Need to Get By," during the first week of the finals when she competed on “American Idol” in 2002.

She revisited Motown last month with a rousing “Kellyoke” performance of the 1965 Four Tops’ classic “I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” an effort that resulted in fans begging her to cut an album of Motown tunes.

Clarkson hasn’t skipped a beat since taking her show remote, continuing to perform covers for “Kellyoke,” with songs from artists such as U2, the Beach Boys, the Chicks and Whitney Houston.