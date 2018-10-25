Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Melissa Joan Hart reunited with her former "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" cast members to send "best witches" to the stars of Netflix's spooky new reboot, "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

"I just wanted to send my best witches to Kiernan Shipka AKA the new Sabrina Spellman," Hart, who played Sabrina on the original series from 1996 to 2003, says in a fun video Netflix shared Thursday.

The actress, who wears a kicky "Witches Be Crazy" T-shirt, adds, "By the way, from one Sabrina Spellman to another, if you're ever given the choice between a broom and a vacuum — choose the vacuum."

Hart's former co-stars Nate Richert, 40, Caroline Rhea, 54, and Beth Broderick, 59, also send shoutouts to the new stars portraying their respective "Sabrina" characters.

"I hear the new 'Sabrina' is scarier and pretty damn twisted," Richert tells actor Ross Lynch, who plays Sabrina's boyfriend Harvey Kinkle this time around. "I'm rooting for you, buddy. Stay alive."

Funny lady Rhea, who played Sabrina's aunt Hilda, donned an adorable witch costume to salute actress Lucy Davis, or, as she calls her, "Hilda 2:0."

"And now I get to be Etta Candy," Rhea jokes, referring to Davis' role as Steve Trevor's secretary in 2017's "Wonder Woman."

Broderick sends a sweet message to actress Miranda Otto, who's playing Aunt Zelda in the reboot. "I witch you all the best," the actress says.

"From our coven to yours," Hart and her co-stars cheer, "Best witches."

Earlier this month, Netflix released a full-length trailer for its new "Sabrina" series, which retells the story of Sabrina Spellman, a half-mortal/half-witch teenager. As her 16th birthday approaches, Sabrina's forced to choose between a life of witchcraft with her family or life as a normal human.

The series is based on the Sabrina character in "Archie" comic books written by "Riverdale" creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who acts as executive producer.

The show's been described as a "dark, coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft." In other words — it's a lot scarier than the old "Sabrina"!

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" premieres Friday on Netflix — just in time for Halloween!