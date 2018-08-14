Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

New photos from "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" have surfaced, and we are totally spellbound.

The reboot of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" is getting a more grown-up, modern feel to it, and these fresh shots from the Netflix series are magical. (As you may remember, an official poster for the show came out in July.) The original series, starring Melissa Joan Hart, aired from 1996 to 2003.

Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), you have star powers! Netflix/Instagram

First, we get to see "Mad Men" hellion Kiernan Shipka in the title role, evoking Red Riding Hood lost in the forest, while carrying a large stick. Is that a broom? Will she fly? (Hope she knows how to drive a stick.)

Sabrina goes for a little walk in the woods ... with her handy, massive walking stick. Netflix

Next we see her still in the forest, dressed in a silk gown (or negligee, if she was roused out of bed), and surrounded by several oddly-dressed women and men. Is this a ritual? Is she being kidnapped? And what is that shirtless guy wearing a rabbit head doing?

Donnie Darko, is that you back there? Netflix

Fans of "Riverdale" may have a sense of what's coming; the "Archie"-inspired series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is now also in charge of "Sabrina," and he loves exploring dark places.

As Netflix has said, the show will be a "dark, coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft."

We learned when "Sabrina" would start streaming on Netflix during this reveal at July's Television Critics Association gathering in Beverly Hills, California. Netflix

The first 10 episodes will drop Oct. 26, and you won't have to wait long for season two, which is already in production, according to Mashable.

just a witch hitching a ride A post shared by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) on Jul 30, 2018 at 12:33pm PDT

So get ready, Sabrina fans: The witching hour is nearly here!

