Mario Lopez shares adorable video of his son enjoying 'Saved by the Bell' reruns

Mario Lopez is giving two thumbs up to his son Nico's taste in television.

The "Access Hollywood" co-host took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of 6-year-old Nico beating "cabin fever" by watching old "Saved by the Bell" reruns.

"Nico, what are you watching?" the proud dad asks as adorable Nico sits in his pajamas, holding a stuffed animal.

"I'm watching 'Saved by the Bell'!" Nico replies, smiling.

"Who's your favorite?" asks Lopez.

"Sater!" Nico responds before correcting it to "Slater," or A.C. Slater, the character Lopez portrayed in the hit teen sitcom, which aired on Saturday mornings from 1989 to 1993 on NBC.

Lopez then wonders if Nico likes the way Dad's hair looks in the rerun.

"No, it's curly," Nico tells him, adding, "I like it in real life."

Lopez captioned the adorable video, "You know the cabin fever is hitting hard at Casa Lopez when you find Nico watching some old school reruns..."

The 46-year-old actor is joining former co-stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley in an upcoming "Saved by the Bell" reboot that will air on NBC Universal's new streaming platform, Peacock.

Last Halloween, Lopez revealed how much all three of his kids (with wife Courtney Mazza) loved his old show when he he shared a photo of them dressed in "Saved by the Bell" costumes.

Daughter Gia, 9, wore a Bayside High cheerleader outfit to look like Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen). Nico dressed as Zack Morris (Gosselaar), wearing acid washed jeans and a rugby shirt under a light jacket. He also toted an oversize cellphone just like the one Zack used on the series.

Lopez's then-newborn son Santino wore a wrestling jersey and a hilariously curly wig to look just like Slater. Even the family's dog got into the action, donning a costume to look like Artie the chameleon, Slater's ill-fated pet.

We bet Lopez's kids are going to love seeing their dad in "Saved by the Bell" again!