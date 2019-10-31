Mario Lopez is turning the upcoming “Saved by the Bell” reboot into a family affair this Halloween.

The "Access Hollywood" co-host posted a series of photos of his kids dressed as characters from the Saturday morning show that helped their dad rocket to stardom.

“‘Saved By The Bell’ the reboot!” Lopez wrote.

Daughter Gia sports the Bayside cheerleader outfit while dressed as Kelly, originally portrayed by Tiffani Thiessen, and son Dominic shows he can be as preppy as Zack, wearing acid washed jeans and a rugby shirt over a light jacket. Naturally, he also has the oversized cellphone Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Zack used on the series.

Newborn son Santino is done up in a wrestling jersey, dressed as his dad’s character, Slater.

Heck, even their dog got into the spirit of things as Artie the chameleon, a nod to the episode in which Slater's pet chameleon dies when he goes out of town.

There are also three videos, one of which features the older kids cheering “Bayside,” as well as Gia showing off some moves in Kelly’s cheerleading costume and another of Dominic chatting away on the aforementioned cellphone.

Lopez, 46, certainly doesn't shy away from showing his love for "Saved by the Bell." In January, he teamed up with Gosselaar to re-create a classic shot from the show.

The actor will revisit Slater once more when the "Saved by the Bell" update premieres on NBC's upcoming streaming service, Peacock.