Mario Lopez is a father for the third time!

The former "Saved by the Bell" star, now "Extra" host, and wife Courtney have welcomed little Santino Rafael into the family, according to a series of photos posted on Instagram Monday. (Click on the pictures to scroll through.)

"It's a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy... Santino Rafael Lopez! Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ! #BabyLopez3," wrote Lopez in the caption.

We love that the little guy already seems to be smiling!

Celebrities jumped onto the feed to share their good thoughts.

"Congrats!! That was quick," wrote Mark Wahlberg, while "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown commented, "Awww so beautiful congratulations."

Lopez's former "Saved by the Bell" co-star Elizabeth Berkley chimed in too, writing, "Amazing amazing amazing!!!!!!!!! Love you guys!!!!"

Santino joins Mario, 45, his wife, Courtney, 36, and their children Gia, 8, and Dominic, 5. The gang announced the pregnancy on Instagram in January with a video featuring the whole family. At the end of the video, Courtney revealed her bump and announced, "I'm having a baby!"

"We're gonna be a party of five," Lopez said in the video.

"My wife, my kids, my dogs, they just complement everything in my life," the former A.C. Slater told TODAY in 2017. "It's like a team effort now. This is honestly the happiest I've ever been. I feel very blessed with everything that's going on both professionally and personally."

Congratulations to the whole team!