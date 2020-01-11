Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are back on set of 'Saved By the Bell' reboot

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are back at The Max and looking good!

Lopez posted a video with Berkley to his Instagram on Friday explaining they were already shooting for the reboot of "Saved by the Bell."

“We just shot our first scene — well, not really our first scene,” he explained. “It was like a promo.”

They were filming in a set designed to look like “The Max," the diner they hung out in the original show. "Saved by the Bell" ran on Saturday mornings on NBC from 1989 to 1992.

Berkley and Lopez aren’t the only original characters to return for the reboot. Mark-Paul Gosselaar confirmed he is set to reprise his role as Zack Morris and his on-screen romantic partner, Tiffani Thiessen might also return.

“Talk about being in a time machine, right?” Berkley said in Friday’s video. “And I mean, I’m sorry, we look the same!”

The revival — to be on the new NBC Universal streaming platform, Peacock — will star Josie Totah, Variety reported. Totah, who previously starred in “Champions,” a short-lived Mindy Kaling show that aired on NBC, will play Lexi, a popular cheerleader admired and feared by her fellow students.

NBC is billing the revival as follows: When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

We can’t wait to watch!