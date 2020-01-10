What is going on here? Mark-Paul Gosselaar to appear in 'Saved by the Bell' reboot

In the biggest news since Bayside beat Valley in the homecoming game after Zack peddled a face cream with terrible side effects, “Saved by the Bell” star Mark-Paul Gosselaar is set to appear in the upcoming reboot of the popular ‘90s Saturday morning comedy.

“Everybody can sleep well at night,” Gosselaar said Wednesday during the Television Critics Association winter 2020 press tour, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar ruled Saturday mornings in the '90s as the stars of "Saved by the Bell." NBC

Gosselaar may not be alone, either. He noted that his on-screen love from the show may also return.

“I think Tiffani (Thiessen) has been engaged with. It looks like you will have us in some capacity,” he said.

The reboot will air on NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock, scheduled to bow in April.

Gosselaar, who currently stars on ABC’s “mixed-ish,” will serve as an executive producer on the series and appear in at least three episodes, Deadline reported.

The actor, 45, had previously said no one contacted him about being part of the new show, and Thiessen had also said she wouldn’t take part. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley have already signed on to the project. There was no word about the status of Lark Voorhies, Dustin Diamond or Dennis Haskins.

In the updated show, Gosselaar’s Zack Morris is the governor of California and causes a stir when he closes too many low-income high schools, sending students to the best schools in the state, including Bayside.

Trans actress Josie Totah has landed the lead role as Lexi, a cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Pitch Perfect" star John Michael Higgins will play the new principal of Bayside, Deadline reported.