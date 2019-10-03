Tiffani Thiessen isn’t going back to Bayside.

The actress, who currently stars on Netflix’s “Alexa & Katie,” says neither she nor Mark-Paul Gosselaar, currently seen on ABC’s “Mixed-ish,” will appear on the upcoming “Saved by the Bell” reboot.

“Mark-Paul and I both have different shows. We’re not a part of it. It has nothing to do with us,” she told Us Weekly.

Thiessen, as Kelly, kisses Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Zack on "Saved by the Bell" NBC via Getty Images

In fact, Thiessen said she and Gosselaar were totally in the dark about a reboot before news broke last month that NBC will launch the series on its new streaming platform, Peacock.

“I don’t know anything about it,” said the actress, who famously played Kelly Kapowski on the comedy. “Literally, Mark-Paul and I were like, ‘Oh, wow! I didn’t know that was happening.’ But it seems like everyone is doing a reboot these days. It’s, like, popular, I guess.”

While it’s full speed ahead on “Saved by the Bell” 2.0, Thiessen said nothing can compare to the first series.

“I’m a girl that likes the originals. But that’s me, though. I’m nostalgic that way,” she said. “But I’m sure people are going to be excited about it. It seems almost popular to redo a show.”

Thiessen's comments about not being asked about the project echo those recently made by Gosselaar.

"I haven't been approached, so I'm not involved at the moment," he told E! News shortly after the reboot was announced.

This will be the second high-profile reboot that won't include Thiessen. She was not part of this past summer's "BH90210," saying she was tied up with "Alexa & Katie."

“My shoot schedule sadly won’t allow (me to be a part of it), but I wish them well,” she told "Entertainment Tonight" in June. “I’m sure it’s going to be great.”