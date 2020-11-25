Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley say new 'Saved by the Bell' brings 'joy'

It’s all right, because Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren are still “Saved by the Bell.”

The pair, who reprise their respective roles of Slater and Jessie from the popular ‘90s sitcom in Peacock’s new series of the same name that is now available to watch, was joined Wednesday by co-star Haskiri Velazquez on the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about what makes the show work.

“Well, you know they’re calling it a reimagining and I just think they’ve done such an awesome job blending the nostalgia with an updated 2020 version with a really stellar young diverse talented cast, led by the beautiful Haskiri Velazquez there. And we’ve had so much fun doing this,” Lopez said Wednesday on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

Lopez credits showrunner Tracey Wigfield for making it happen.

"(She) just put together this world that I think really came through in a big way and I’m so happy with the way it turned out," he said. "I hope people check it out.”

Berkley Lauren, who produces the new series with Lopez, said it was incredible to return to her roots.

“This show is such a beloved show and for so many years this show has meant so much to so many people and we knew, like Mario said, that the right ingredients, the right people, the right collaborators, this amazing new young cast, everything came together and it just felt like the right time and it was amazing to also produce,” she said.

“It was quite surreal, I have to say,” she added. “Being back in the hallways at Bayside were incredible, especially with this guy here, who I have so much history in that iconic Max or in the hallway with those red lockers. But it was so beautiful to have the duality of a full circle moment, but then new beginning.”

In the new series, Velazquez plays Daisy, a new student at Bayside intent on making her mark. She says it honors the show so many fans grew up watching.

“I think that the new generation, me and my fellow castmates, we hope that we make justice to this show and it can run just as long as the original ‘Saved by the Bell,’ she said. “And I hope we did it in a respectable way and kept that nostalgia that a lot of people love and I’m really excited.”

“Saved by the Bell” holds a special place in the hearts of millions of fans. Berkley Lauren says it makes people feel good, which we need right now, making this the right time for all new Bayside adventures.

“Our world needs some joy and our show has always brought that to people and this new reimagining does that same, it celebrates connection, relationships, friendship and so hopefully families who are safely celebrating the holidays can really get some joy from our show,” she said.

