Watch Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reminisce on 'Saved by the Bell' scenes

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren may be gearing up to star in the upcoming "Saved by the Bell" reboot, but they still have a blast watching reruns of the original series.

The pair reunited virtually to reminisce about their favorite moments from the show for a sweet promo video released by NBC's new streaming service, Peacock. (Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Lopez, 46, and Berkley Lauren, 47, played Bayside High sweethearts A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano on the Saturday morning sitcom, which aired from 1989 to 1993 on NBC. In the new revival, A.C. returns to his alma mater as a gym teacher. Jessie's now the mom of the captain of Bayside's football team.

During their reunion, the duo watched clips of the original show, laughing over their awkward retro fashions and hairstyles. "Wait, we're matching because we're a couple," Berkley Lauren says as they watch a scene of themselves both wearing purple shirts.

"I like the curls on you right there," Lopez tells his co-star, laughing. "A lot of poof. You're like Mufasa."

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as Jessie Spano and Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater in the original "Saved by the Bell" Joseph Del Valle/NBC

Berkley Lauren also celebrated Jessie's burgeoning feminism. After watching a scene of Jessie shocking A.C. by saying she would keep her name if the two ever married, proud Berkley Lauren gushed, "You know what, Jessie was so ahead of her time."

The pair boogied down while watching another scene of Jessie and A.C. rapping together with Jessie dressed in a fairy princess costume. The scene ends with the couple sharing a kiss.

"This was like a hip-hop 'Snow White' version," remembered Lopez.

After watching their characters smooch a second time, Lopez boasted, "My rhymes were on point."

Watch Lopez and Berkley Lauren reunite in the Peacock video above!