Watch the new 'Saved by the Bell' intro featuring remix of classic theme

Even after all these years, Bayside students are still saved by the bell.

Peacock has shared the opening credits of the “Saved by the Bell” reboot, which features a remix of the classic original song, performed by rapper Lil Yachty. The streaming service posted the new clip, along with the old intro, to let fans compare.

The cartoonish clip opens with the show’s name, followed by cars, food, sneakers and balls coming out of a school before the cast is introduced, with their names alongside their faces.

The show takes a cue from the intro to "Saved by the Bell" that fans grew up with in the '90s, with bulky cellphones (a nice homage to Zack Morris’ brick-sized phone in the series), pink flamingoes and sunglasses in the background — all items that appeared in the original intro.

When Elizabeth Berkley Lauren comes on, there’s a book behind her called “From Caffeine to Self-Care: My Journey Through Addiction” by Dr. Jessica Spano, as well as another book called “I’m So Excited, I’m So Scared: On Becoming a Parent,” both not-so-subtle allusions to the “Saved by the Bell” episode in which Jessie gets hooked on caffeine pills.

Five of the six kids who starred on the original "Saved by the Bell" will appear in the reboot, with Dustin Diamond the notable exception.

Berkley Lauren addressed the possibility of Diamond coming back to Bayside when she appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Tuesday night.

“I don’t know if he will make an appearance. We’ll see if there’s another season. Maybe it’s something to explore, and I haven’t talked to him in a long time,” she said during the after-show.

"Saved by the Bell" will be available on Peacock beginning Nov. 25.

Peacock is part of TODAY's company, NBCUniversal.