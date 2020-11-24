Peacock's new "Saved by the Bell" reboot introduces a new generation of Bayside High — and one of its stars is Mitchell Hoog, who plays Mac Morris, the son of Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski.

"I am the king of Bayside that has an abundant amount of privilege and pulls pranks to cure a luxurious boredom, to gain attention," Hoog, 21, told TODAY of his character.

In the new series, Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is the governor of California and faces criticism for closing underfunded high schools, so he signs off on a plan to send the affected students to well-funded schools, including Bayside.

Photo Illustration / Getty Images

"They kind of come in and pop the bubble of privilege and expose us to things that we didn't know about or things that we didn't even know existed," Hoog explained. "And we start to use our own privilege and kind of join hands with each other to help each other out and bring each other up."

Hoog said part of the project's appeal was working with "30 Rock" alum Tracey Wigfield, who created the reboot and is one of its executive producers.

"The way she wrote it was brilliant," he said. "And also I think due to my look, I do get a lot of different opportunities and roles to be, you know, the privileged white male and having a story where that's kind of exposed by other people coming in and showing me different ways, it was very attractive."

Bayside's new generation includes Mitchell Hoog as Mac Morris, Belmont Cameli as Jamie Spano, Dexter Darden as DeVante, Josie Totah as Lexi, Alycia Pascual-Pena as Aisha and Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy. Chris Haston / NBC

Hoog said he enjoyed hanging out with the large ensemble cast, which includes several familiar faces from the original series, which ran from 1989 to 1993 on NBC.

"Working with Mark was great," he said. "He's such — just a professional and wonderful person to work with. I mean, we have so many similar interests that in the beginning, we just related on a personal level and then kind of getting into work and him kind of telling me about, you know, fame and how to deal with that and kind of through the different years about what he's gone through and personal stories. It's a great relationship with him."

Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar all return to Bayside for the reboot. Trae Patton / NBC

He added that working with Elizabeth Berkley, who plays the school counselor, and Mario Lopez, who plays Bayside's athletics director, was "fun every single time."

"Mario's just, as my mom would say, a hoot. He always is making us laugh, and doing something on set that you didn't know that you could do. And then Elizabeth is just a sweetheart."

Hoog also reflected on why fans still love "Saved by the Bell," three decades later.

"No. 1, I think because we all need something a little bit nostalgic right now to comfort us," he said. "I think that's why I'm really excited for people to see this new version of it. 'Cause it does still tie in, you know, things from the original. And I also think it's just a show that included everybody. And it was one of the first series and shows back then that did include everybody. And in a very communal way."

"Saved by the Bell" will be released Nov. 25. Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.