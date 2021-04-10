Mandy Moore's husband and co-stars celebrate her 37th birthday with sweet posts

Mandy Moore is getting plenty of love on her birthday!

The “This Is Us” star turns 37 today and her family and friends are showering her with kind messages to mark the occasion.

The social media celebration began with Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith, who shared an adorable photo on Instagram of the new mom laying down next to their son, August.

“It’s this Supermom’s birthday today,” he began the heartfelt caption. “The nucleus of the family. The one who knows exactly what she wants our future to look like and then makes it a reality. The one who is mothering a 7 week old, is back working again, and somehow still makes each of her animals feel individually loved and looked after.”

He continued, writing, “Love becomes a bigger word every day I’m in your orbit. I love you more than I know how to say. Happy Birthday @mandymooremm. ❤️”

Chrissy Metz, who plays Moore’s daughter Kate on the hit show, posted a carousel of images throughout the years of the show, writing, “Happy Birthday to one incredibly special, wonderfully talented and exceptionally impressive humans!”

She continued, adding, “Happiest Birthday, @mandymooremm! May this day and year bring you abundant love, laughter, health and happiness! I love you💓🎉✨”

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth on "This Is Us," shared a birthday message for her co-star on Instagram alongside a glam photo of the two together, writing, "Happiest of birthdays Mandy Moore! I can't imagine this amazing ride without the joy of gaining you as my friend."

"And now you get to celebrate your 1st of many bdays with my main man Gus...yeah... this is gonna be a very good year," she continued, before poking fun at their penchant for matching. "Ps I found a pic where we weren't matching HA --swipe-->."

The official Instagram account for “This Is Us” even got in on the fun, sharing a post in honor of the show’s matriarch, writing on Instagram, “Today is all about Mom. 🌸🎉 Happy birthday, @mandymooremm!”

Moore isn’t the only “This Is Us” star celebrating a birthday this week! Sterling K. Brown celebrated his 45th birthday on Monday, earning a lot of love from his castmates, Moore included!

She shared a series of photos of her alongside Brown, including some shots with their other “This Is Us” co-stars, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, and Watson.

“Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, the legend: @sterlingkbrown,” she wrote to Brown on Instagram. “Here’s hoping another trip around the sun is the brightest for you. Can’t wait to work together again soon and give you a hug in person.”

Moore hasn't commented on her own social media about her birthday just yet, but she did share a video of her husband singing a gorgeous lullaby to their son.

"@taylordawesgoldsmith and I have been singing this song to our little guy since he was a 🥜 in my 🤰," she wrote in the caption. "Side note- you have the best dad, Gus. 💓💓💓"

