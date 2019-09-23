Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson have a lot in common — like, for example, both starring on NBC's "This Is Us."

But at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, they proved they share a very similar fashion sense, too!

And Moore wasn't going to let the moment pass, posting Instagram photos (click on the image to scroll through) that commemorated their delightful meeting on the red carpet.

"Always happy to be here and twinning with my girl, @susankelechiwatson," Moore wrote in the caption. "Thanks for having us @televisionacad!"

Watson also posted two of the same photos, writing, "No one else I'd rather twin with! Emmy nominee @mandymooremm."

As you can clearly see, both ladies chose the striking color combination of red and pink — and both of their dresses were topped with ruffles.

That said, Watson's hair was pulled back into a ponytail braid and set off with large earrings. Moore's hair flowed with glam waves and her dress featured a thigh-high slit.

Think pink! Pictured: Mandy Moore, Marisa Tomei, Susan Kelechi Watson, Zoe Kazan and Taraji P. Henson AP, Getty Images, Reuters

They weren't alone in loving the shades-of-pink look. Several other actresses, including Taraji P. Henson, Zoe Kazan and Marisa Tomei, rocked out their rose red on the carpet.

All in all, truly a pretty-in-pink showing for all involved!