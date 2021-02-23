Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed their first child — a baby boy!

The "This Is Us" star, 36, announced the happy news on Instagram Tuesday, revealing that her son's name is Gus.

"Gus is here," she wrote. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

It's the first child for both Moore and Goldsmith, 35, who sings and plays guitar in the California folk rock band Dawes.

Moore announced she was pregnant in September by sharing a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram that showed Goldsmith with his hand on her baby bump.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” she captioned the pictures.

While chatting with TODAY in November, Moore revealed that playing a mom of three on "This is Us" has helped prepare her for motherhood in real life.

"It’s funny, I mean having played a sort of matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to sort of see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I’m as pseudo-prepared as I can be," she said.

"I've had babies and toddlers and I have adult children, so I’ve kind of gotten a pretty good taste and lay of the land," she added.

In January, Moore shared an update about her baby-on-the-way. The actor and singer posted an Instagram photo of herself, shot by photographer Jenna Jones, that found her smiling as she cradled her baby bump.

"Almost there..." she gushed in the caption.

Moore and Goldsmith tied the knot in November 2018. They got engaged in September 2017 after two years of dating. Months before Goldsmith popped the question, Moore hinted to People that she was eager to start a family.

"I'm definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later!" she said at the time. "I think that’s going to be the next chapter."

Congratulations to Mandy and Taylor!