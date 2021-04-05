Mandy Moore sends love to 'This Is Us' co-star Sterling K. Brown on 45th birthday

Happy birthday, from one Pearson to another.

Mandy Moore wished “This Is Us” star co-star Sterling K. Brown a happy 45th birthday with a carousel of photos on Instagram Monday.

“Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, the legend: @sterlingkbrown,” she wrote to the Emmy-winning actor. “Here’s hoping another trip around the sun is the brightest for you. Can’t wait to work together again soon and give you a hug in person.”

Moore and Brown in a scene from "This Is Us." Ron Batzdorff / NBC

The photos included shots of her with Brown, as well as them with other co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Susan Kelechi Watson and Justin Hartley.

Moore, who plays Rebecca, the Pearson family matriarch on “This Is Us,” is always there to help her on-screen children celebrate their milestones.

Last September, she posted a bunch of photos of Chrissy Metz, who plays daughter Kate on the NBC drama, in honor of her 40th birthday.

"You are an absolute beam of light in this world and I’m so grateful that the #thisisus journey brought us into one another’s orbit," she wrote in part.

In January, Moore, who returned to the show in March one month after giving birth to her first child, was also one of several of the show’s stars who wished Hartley a happy birthday.

In 2018, Moore, who will turn 37 later this week, also let the world know how she feels about Brown on his birthday when he turned 42.

“SKB! Happy Birthday to the guy we could (and do) gush about endlessly. You are a treasure, @sterlingkbrown. Hope you’re enjoying your day!!” she wrote.

In 2017, she also paid tribute to on-screen husband Ventimiglia when he turned 40.

"You are the best — you know how much I love and adore you and I hope that this year brings everything you want," she told TODAY at the time. "You deserve it all. And, I can't wait to celebrate with you in person. Happy, happy birthday."