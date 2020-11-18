Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith swapped vows in a small at-home ceremony two years ago today, and if the “This Is Us” star had the chance, she’d say “I do” with him all over again.

In fact, Moore, who’s currently pregnant with their first child, seems more in love than even before as she celebrates their anniversary.

“2 years have flown by in the blink of an eye and I remain taken aback at my incredible fortune to spend the rest of my days by your side,” she wrote in a post shared to Instagram. “I’m not sure any declaration of love (here or otherwise) could do justice for just how I feel about you, about us... for what I get to carry around in my heart. Thank you for your grace, patience, humor, understanding and so much more. There is no one better, Taylor.”

The message accompanied a sweet photo from their nuptials, in which the bride, dressed in a blush-pink Rodarte gown, kissed the groom under an archway of flowers.

But that wasn’t all Moore had to say to Goldsmith in the post. Given that they have a bundle of joy on the horizon, she added, “Oh and I can’t wait to meet this baby boy of ours!! Happy Anniversary, my love.”

They’ll have to wait a bit longer though. While they haven’t revealed her due date, when breaking the pregnancy news on social media in September, the parents-to-be both wrote that “Baby Boy Goldsmith” would be arriving in “early 2021.”

Moore's anniversary post inspired well wishes in the comments that followed, including one from her on-screen daughter, Chrissy Metz, who wrote, "Your love continues to inspire!"

The couple began their romance in 2015, and shortly before announcing their engagement in 2017, Moore spoke to People magazine and made it known that she wanted to be a mom.

"I'm definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later!" she said at the time. "I think that’s going to be the next chapter."

And she was right!