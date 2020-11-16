Mandy Moore shows off baby bump at 2020 People's Choice Awards

Mandy Moore showed off her growing baby bump at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night.

The actor and singer is expecting her first child with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.

In a black dress, Moore accepted the People’s Choice Award for top drama TV star.

“This is incredible, I am so truly humbled and honored to be among such an esteemed group of artists,” she said. Moore was nominated along with Cole Sprouse, Chase Stokes, Danai Gurira, Ellen Pompeo, Mariska Hargitay, Sandra Oh, and Sterling K. Brown.

She thanked her fans for voting for her and added they’re a part of her “growing family” as she rubbed her baby bump.

“To the love of my life, Taylor, I’m so excited to bring this baby boy into the world with you,” she said.

She later posted on her Instagram with the caption "Baby’s first Awards Show."

Moore announced in September that she is expecting. She shared a series of black-and-white photos that show Goldsmith with his hand on her baby bump.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” she captioned the pictures.

Moore, 36, and Goldsmith, 35, tied the knot in November 2018. They got engaged in September 2017 after two years of dating.

Her “This Is Us” co-stars are all excited for the couple's first kid together.

"When she told the group of us, we were all on a call talking about some stuff preseason," Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Moore’s husband on the show, recalled at a panel last month. "It was (series creator) Dan (Fogelman) and the whole cast, and then Dan hopped off, and she told all of us the news. It's wonderful news. You get excited about that. Mandy and Taylor, her husband, they are just the best people. They are the kind of folks who should be parents."

Moore highlights her baby bump as she walks a sparse red carpet at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chrissy Metz, who plays Moore's daughter Kate Pearson on the NBC drama, is equally ecstatic for Moore.

"When you love someone and they tell you, it's different if it's family or a friend, but when she told us, I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' Like, I just know how much her and Taylor want to have a family, and so it's really beautiful to see someone (get that), and I know that they're going to be the best parents. ... I'm just really happy for them 'cause I know how happy they are,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Fogelman, the series creator, has said he doesn’t believe Moore’s pregnancy will impact their planned episodes.

“From my perspective, I was just happy for Mandy. And so, yeah, we haven’t really adjusted our plan. We’re just going to work Mandy right ‘til go time," he said in October. "Amongst the many challenges of this season of production, that’s not a big one. We are so far ahead in scripts that we can compensate for things as need be.

Moore's pregnancy definitely not the first curveball thrown at "This Is Us."

The show, currently in its fifth season, has been addressing the coronavirus pandemic head-on, with the lead characters dealing with quarantine and all the requisite family drama we’ve come to expect from the Pearsons.