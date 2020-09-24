Mandy Moore pregnant with 1st child — see the announcement

Mandy Moore is going to be a mom!

The “This Is Us” star announced Thursday that she and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their first child. She shared a series of black-and-white photos that show Goldsmith with his hand on her baby bump.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” she captioned the pictures.

Goldsmith shared a similar announcement on his own Instagram account.

Moore, 36, and Goldsmith, 35, tied the knot in November 2018. They got engaged in September 2017 after two years of dating.

Months before the engagement news, Moore hinted to People that she was eager to start a family.

"I'm definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later!" she said at the time. "I think that’s going to be the next chapter."

Moore's exciting Instagram post on Thursday is receiving the love from her "This Is Us" family. Susan Kelechi Watson commented, "Baby's comingggggg" with several heart emoji, while the official account for the show wrote, "Congratulations, queen!"