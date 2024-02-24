The votes are in! The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will begin in just a few hours, and it's set to be a "Barbenheimer" showdown.

Set to start at 8 p.m. ET, the 2024 SAG Awards will occur at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and stream on Netflix. The award show aims to honor the best of acting in film and TV, as voted on by members of the guild. The deadline for voting was Feb. 23.

At the ceremony, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" are tied for most nominated film, each with four. HBO's "Succession" leads the way in TV with five nominations, including three nods in the best actor in a drama series category for Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin.

Click here for a full list of all the nominees.

In addition to the presentation of awards, Idris Elba will open the ceremony, there's expected to be a "Devil Wears Prada" reunion and Barbra Streisand is set to receive a lifetime achievement award at the milestone 30th annual ceremony.

TODAY.com’s Liz Calvario reports from Los Angeles and Maddie Ellis from New York. Follow along live for updates.