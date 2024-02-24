The votes are in! The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will begin in just a few hours, and it's set to be a "Barbenheimer" showdown.
Set to start at 8 p.m. ET, the 2024 SAG Awards will occur at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and stream on Netflix. The award show aims to honor the best of acting in film and TV, as voted on by members of the guild. The deadline for voting was Feb. 23.
At the ceremony, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" are tied for most nominated film, each with four. HBO's "Succession" leads the way in TV with five nominations, including three nods in the best actor in a drama series category for Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin.
Click here for a full list of all the nominees.
In addition to the presentation of awards, Idris Elba will open the ceremony, there's expected to be a "Devil Wears Prada" reunion and Barbra Streisand is set to receive a lifetime achievement award at the milestone 30th annual ceremony.
TODAY.com’s Liz Calvario reports from Los Angeles and Maddie Ellis from New York. Follow along live for updates.
The SAG Awards come more than three months after the end of the 2023 Hollywood strikes
The annual SAG Awards are organized and voted on by SAG-AFTRA, the labor union that represents more than 160,000 entertainers. The union made headlines in 2023 for leading a nearly four-month strike in Hollywood alongside the Writers Guild of America.
Fighting for better pay, working conditions and protections against the use of AI, the union reached an agreement with studios in November after striking for 118 days. During the strike, actors traded in red carpets for picket lines and production on movies and TV shows largely shut down.
Now, members can revel in the victory at the annual awards ceremony Feb. 24.
SAG-AFTRA is led by "The Nanny" star Fran Drescher, who is set to present at Saturday's ceremony.
Here's a recap of the strike, including why it started and how it ended.
How to watch the 2024 SAG Awards
The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards is an actor-voted ceremony, making it one of the most emotional and personal shows during awards season.
Every year, the SAG Awards celebrates outstanding movie and television performances of the year, voted by SAG-AFTRA’s 119,000+ performers — and this year’s Feb. 24 ceremony is no different.
Here’s what to know about watching the SAG Awards.
What day are the 2024 SAG Awards?
The 30th Annual SAG Awards are taking place on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
What time do the SAG Awards start?
The awards show starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
How to watch the SAG Awards
The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix.
Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the SAG Awards when they air.
Those who do not have Netflix can sign up for a subscription. The cheapest option is the standard with ads plan for $6.99 a month, which includes few ad breaks, and two devices are able to watch at the same time.
Who's nominated for a SAG Award at the 2024 ceremony?
Nominations for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Jan. 10.
“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” led the way in the film category with four nominations apiece and will be among the movies fighting it out for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. On the TV side, “Succession” topped the field with five nominations.
Film
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Annette Bening, “Nyad”
Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
Margot Robbie, “Barbie”
Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”
Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”
Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
“American Fiction”
“Barbie”
“The Color Purple”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
“Barbie”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
“John Wick: Chapter 4”
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
TV
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”
Steven Yeun, “Beef”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller”
Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
Bel Powley, “A Small Light”
Ali Wong, “Beef”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
“The Crown”
“The Gilded Age”
“The Last of Us
“The Morning Show”
“Succession”
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“The Bear”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
“Ahsoka”
“Barry”
“Beef”
“The Last of Us”
“The Mandalorian”