The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards is an actor-voted ceremony, making it one of the most emotional and personal shows during awards season.

Every year, the SAG Awards celebrates outstanding movie and television performances of the year, voted by SAG-AFTRA’s 119,000+ performers — and this year's Feb. 24 ceremony is no different.

The 30th annual celebration is divided between film and television, with nominations for outstanding performances from male and female lead and supporting roles, as well as cast and stunt ensembles.

Nominations for this year’s SAG Awards were announced on Jan. 10, with “Succession,” “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” on top. While many fan-favorite and box-office hits were among the nominees, there were a handful of snubs and surprises, including “May December” and its stars Natalie Portman and Charles Melton who did not recieve nods.

The 2024 SAG Awards has no official host, but two-time SAG Award winner Idris Elba will open the ceremony. Each ceremony typically begins with actors sharing stories from their time in the industry, before slating their name and saying, “I am an actor.”

Here’s what to know about watching the SAG Awards.

What day are the 2024 SAG Awards?

The 30th Annual SAG Awards are taking place on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

What time do the SAG Awards start?

The awards show starts at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch the SAG Awards

The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix.

Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the SAG Awards when they air.

Those who do not have Netflix can sign up for a subscription. The cheapest option is the standard with ads plan for $6.99 a month, which includes few ad breaks, and two devices are able to watch at the same time.

There is also the standard plan for $15.49 with no ads. There is also a premium plan with no ads, and four devices are able to watch at the same time for $22.99 a month.

How to watch the SAG Awards red carpet pre-show

Red carpet pre-show will be hosted by "Queer Eye" star Tan France and Elaine Welteroth. It will be available to stream live on Netflix, YouTube and TikTok at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

The two will be highlighting the best fashion moments of the night, interviewing attendees and more. During the pre-show, the winners for stunt ensemble performances in motion pictures and television series will also be announced.

Who is nominated for a 2024 SAG Award?

"Barbenheimer" leads the list of nominees on the film side. "Barbie" is up for four nominations, as is "Oppenheimer." Both box office hits are up for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Barbra Streisand will also receive the SAG Life Achievement Award. Jennifer Aniston will present the award to the entertainer.