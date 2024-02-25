The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards are officially here, and some of the biggest names in Hollywood have gathered to celebrate the past year’s movies and television shows.

The 30th annual SAG Awards will stream live from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Netflix. Idris Elba will open the ceremony, as actors in attendance will share their experiences in the industry.

Leading the film categories with four nominations each is “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” The box-office hits are dueling it out in the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, alongside many other top contenders. On the television side, HBO's “Succession” received five nominations for its final season.

Jennifer Aniston will also present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Barbra Streisand, who is receiving the honor “for career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments,” according to SAG-AFTRA, the organization which hands out the awards.

Ahead of the ceremony, two categories were announced.

Here's a full list of all the winners, updated live as the night goes on:

Film

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — WINNER

TV

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Steven Yeun, “Beef” — WINNER

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Ali Wong, “Beef” — WINNER

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” — WINNER

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” — WINNER

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” — WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“The Crown”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Last of Us

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear” — WINNER

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

“Ahsoka”

“Barry”

“Beef”

“The Last of Us” — WINNER

“The Mandalorian”